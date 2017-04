March 11 Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:

* Meinian is not involved in merger review application concerning Tianyi Asset Management's investment in Ciming

* Meinian rejects iKang allegation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [002044.SZ KANG.O]