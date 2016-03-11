BRIEF-Rogers Communications sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc :
* Says reaffirmed its 2016 earnings guidance of $2.80-$3.00 per share
* Says bulk of investments will be made in New Jersey
* Says plans to invest $16 billion over next five years
* Potential expansion of existing infrastructure programs could result in additional capital investment of $2 billion at PSE&G Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.