Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 11 Gn Store Nord
* Says announces a new share buyback program of 1,500 million Danish crowns ($224.3 million) to be initiated on Friday and be concluded no later than March 13, 2017.
* Says has appointed Nordea as lead manager of the programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6887 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order