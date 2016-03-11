BRIEF-Trading in Akbank resumed after 10 pct sharp rise in stock price
* Istanbul Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares of Akbank after stock price increases suddenly by 10 percent
March 11 Bank of Moscow :
* Says divests its stake in Insurance Group MSK Source text: bit.ly/1XhWFYK
New dividend is an increase of 5.3 percent compared to a common stock dividend of $0.19 per share declared in same period in prior year