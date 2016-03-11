March 11 Advanced Ocular Sciences SA :

* Resolves to change its name to Accelerus Medical SA 

* Resolves to issue 10 million series C shares via private subscription

* Resolves to issue 88.3 million series B shares at issue price of 0.1 zloty ($0.03) each via private subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8759 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)