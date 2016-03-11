BRIEF-Visa appoints John Lundgren to its board
* Visa Inc appoints John F. Lundgren to its board of directors
March 11 Poligrafica S Faustino SpA :
* FY net profit 0.07 million euros versus 0.21 million euros ($234,738.00) a year ago
* FY revenue 39.6 million euros versus 41.3 million euros a year ago
* FY total revenue 40.1 million euros versus 42.2 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 18 International Business Machines Corp's revenue declined for the 20th quarter in a row, hurt in the latest first quarter by weak demand in its technology services business.