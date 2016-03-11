March 11 Pro Kapital Grupp AS :

* Says will issue 8 bonds with total issue price of 817,534 euros ($911,713.92)

* Says bonds will carry interest at a 8 pct, p.a.

* Says final redemption date of bonds will take place on June 1, 2020