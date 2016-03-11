UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 11 La Doria SpA :
* Proposes dividend of 0.28 euro per share
* FY group share net profit at 44.8 million euros ($49.97 million) versus 25.0 million euros a year ago
* Disclosed FY prelim. results on Feb. 18 Source text: bit.ly/1QJQefi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.