BRIEF-Verizon signs 3-year minimum purchase deal with Corning for fiber optic cable
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion three-year minimum purchase agreement with Corning for next-generation optical solutions
March 11 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:
* Decided not to refer completed acquisition by Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation of Akers AB and certain of its affiliates to a phase 2 investigation
SANTIAGO, April 18 Three top shareholders in Chile's SQM have agreed to change the way board decisions are made at the global supplier of lithium, they said, a move that will see controlling shareholder Julio Ponce cede some power and Canada's Potash Corp gain more say.