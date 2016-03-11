March 11 Diamond Bank Plc :

* Says continuing deterioration in Nigeria's macro-economic conditions has resulted the bank recognising higher than expected impairment charges on loans made to energy and commercial business sectors

* Says in light of these deteriorating conditions, preliminary indications are that earnings of the bank for FY 2015 will be lower than in 2014

* Says in 2016 the business has made significant changes to its operating structure that will result in reductions in operating costs