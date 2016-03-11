March 11 Diamond Bank Plc :
* Says continuing deterioration in Nigeria's macro-economic
conditions has resulted the bank recognising higher than
expected impairment charges on loans made to energy and
commercial business sectors
* Says in light of these deteriorating conditions,
preliminary indications are that earnings of the bank for FY
2015 will be lower than in 2014
* Says in 2016 the business has made significant changes to
its operating structure that will result in reductions in
operating costs
