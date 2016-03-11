March 11 Delta Lloyd NV :
* De Nederlandsche Bank ("DNB") confirmed Delta Lloyd's
position that Highfields Capital's ("Highfields") request to
enterprise court should be rejected
* Highfields requested to prohibit voting on proposed rights
issue at shareholders meeting of 16 march 2016
* DNB states that a postponement of voting and ensuing
uncertainty on rights issue is detrimental to Delta Lloyd
* Veb, main advocate for Dutch investors, has sent a similar
letter to parties and enterprise court
