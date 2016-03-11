Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
March 11 Nanobiotix SA :
* Completes a 21.3 million euro ($23.83 million) private placement of new ordinary shares
* A total of 1,416,577 new ordinary shares, par value 0.03 euro each
* Issue price of new shares has been set at 15.051 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
