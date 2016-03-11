March 11 Nanobiotix SA :

* Completes a 21.3 million euro ($23.83 million) private placement of new ordinary shares

* A total of 1,416,577 new ordinary shares, par value 0.03 euro each

* Issue price of new shares has been set at 15.051 euro per share ($1 = 0.8938 euros)