UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 11 Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA :
* To propose a bonds issue of up to 1.20 billion euros ($1.34 billion) and notes for up to 480 million euros
* Securities may not exceed an overall limit of 1.20 billion euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.