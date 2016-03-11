March 11 Fitch:
* Fitch affirms Anadarko at 'BBB'; outlook revised to
negative
* Negative outlook driven by changes to Fitch's oil & gas
price deck which lead to lower cash flow expectations, increase
near-term leverage forecasts
* Expects that asset sales will continue to be a part of
Anadarko's strategy for navigating downturn
* Completed and potential asset sales will be sufficient to
offset negative cash flow in 2016 and Anadarko's liquidity will
remain adequate
