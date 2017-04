March 11 Albany Molecular Research Inc :

* AMRI announces extension to file form 10k for 2015

* Extension to finalize consolidated financial statements due to greater complexity connected with company's 4 acquisitions in 2015

* Says expects financial statements will be consistent with results of operations discussed in press release issued on Feb 17, 2016

* Expect to file our form 10-k no later than march 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: