March 12 Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA

* Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family said they were extending the validity of their agreement relating to the sale of shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding, which holds the majority of Sika voting rights.

* The validity of the agreement is extended until June 30, 2017. Saint-Gobain will then have an option to extend the agreement until December 31, 2018, the statement said.

* Saint Gobain agreed to buy a 16.1 percent stake and majority voting interest in Sika from the Burkard-Schenker family for 2.75 billion Swiss francs, but management and many minority shareholders oppose the deal

