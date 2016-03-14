Frosta examining takeover of Nestle's Italian frozen food business
ZURICH, April 10 German food company Frosta said on Monday it was talking to KitKat maker Nestle about buying its Italian frozen food business.
March 14Schlatter Industries AG :
* Order intake of 72.9 million Swiss francs ($74.12 million) in 2015 (2014: CHF 104.7 million), generating net earnings of 83.2 million Swiss francs (2014: CHF 89.5 million)
* Order backlog as at Dec. 31, 2015 stood at 31.9 million Swiss francs (Dec. 31, 2014: CHF 42.2 mln)
* FY EBIT of 5.9 million Swiss francs (2014: CHF +0.7 million)
* FY consolidated result of 6.9 million Swiss francs (2014: CHF 0.2 million)
* For current financial year board of directors and group management are again aiming to achieve a break-even result
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.