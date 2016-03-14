March 14Schlatter Industries AG :

* Order intake of 72.9 million Swiss francs ($74.12 million) in 2015 (2014: CHF 104.7 million), generating net earnings of 83.2 million Swiss francs (2014: CHF 89.5 million)

* Order backlog as at Dec. 31, 2015 stood at 31.9 million Swiss francs (Dec. 31, 2014: CHF 42.2 mln)

* FY EBIT of 5.9 million Swiss francs (2014: CHF +0.7 million)

* FY consolidated result of 6.9 million Swiss francs (2014: CHF 0.2 million)

* For current financial year board of directors and group management are again aiming to achieve a break-even result

($1 = 0.9836 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)