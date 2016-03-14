UPDATE 3-Barclays reprimands chief executive for trying to identify whistleblower
* Barclays board says he faces bonus cut (Updates with Staley memo to staff)
March 14 United Credit Systems :
* FY 2015 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 4.12 billion roubles ($58.91 million) versus 8.53 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net profit to RAS of 351.9 million roubles versus 44.9 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1WjXSia
Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.9400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Barclays board says he faces bonus cut (Updates with Staley memo to staff)
* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC