March 14 Fonciere Des Regions Sa

* 240 million euros ($267.72 million) in new acquisitions in Berlin

* Through its subsidiary Immeo SE, foncière des régions acquired high-quality buildings for 165 million (96 million group share)

* Also acquired a real estate complex comprising 117 housing units 10,700 m2 of office and retail space and a 238-room 4-star Novotel Hotel Source text : bit.ly/22cSgxg

