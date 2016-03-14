UPDATE 3-Barclays reprimands chief executive for trying to identify whistleblower
* Barclays board says he faces bonus cut (Updates with Staley memo to staff)
March 14 Fonciere Des Regions Sa
* 240 million euros ($267.72 million) in new acquisitions in Berlin
* Through its subsidiary Immeo SE, foncière des régions acquired high-quality buildings for 165 million (96 million group share)
* Also acquired a real estate complex comprising 117 housing units 10,700 m2 of office and retail space and a 238-room 4-star Novotel Hotel Source text : bit.ly/22cSgxg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC