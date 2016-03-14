UPDATE 3-Deutsche Bank's $8.5 bln cash call marks end of era for cuts
* Deutsche shares down 1.8 percent (Releads, adds CEO comments)
March 14 Stanley Gibbons Group Plc
* Proposes to raise £13.0 million (£12.3 million net of expenses) by way of a firm placing and placing and open offer.
* Proceeds of fundraising to be used to repay debt, support a rationalisation exercise, complete integration of previous acquisitions
* Proposed firm placing and placing and open offer to raise £13m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Deutsche shares down 1.8 percent (Releads, adds CEO comments)
* Says that its shareholders on April 28 will vote on the issue of up to 8.4 million ordinary shares of US$0.08 each