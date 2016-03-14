March 14 Stanley Gibbons Group Plc

* Proposes to raise £13.0 million (£12.3 million net of expenses) by way of a firm placing and placing and open offer.

* Proceeds of fundraising to be used to repay debt, support a rationalisation exercise, complete integration of previous acquisitions

* Proposed firm placing and placing and open offer to raise £13m