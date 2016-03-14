March 14 Fortnox Ab :

* Board of Fortnox recommends shareholders and holders of warrants in Fortnox to accept Visma's public takeover offer

* Visma AS offers a cash consideration of 24 Swedish crowns ($2.88) per share and 8.66 Swedish crowns per warrant in Fortnox

* Total value of offer amounts to about 1.41 billion Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3454 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)