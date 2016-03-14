UPDATE 3-Barclays reprimands chief executive for trying to identify whistleblower
* Barclays board says he faces bonus cut (Updates with Staley memo to staff)
March 14 ALM Equity AB :
* Issues a 4-year unsecured bond loan of 325 million Swedish crowns
* Bond will be at a variable interest rate of Stibor 3m + 6.75% (quarterly payment) maturing on March 18, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Barclays board says he faces bonus cut (Updates with Staley memo to staff)
* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC