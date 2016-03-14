March 14 Bbi Buergerliches Brauhaus Immobilien Ag :

* FY profit from ordinary activities increased by 2.6 percent to 3.888 million euros

* FY revenue of 14.44 million euros as expected slightly above prior year

* Sees FY 2016 revenues from 14.2 million euros to 14.5 million euros and a profit from ordinary activities excluding special items of between 3.4 million euros and 3.7 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)