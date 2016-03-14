UPDATE 3-Barclays reprimands chief executive for trying to identify whistleblower
* Barclays board says he faces bonus cut (Updates with Staley memo to staff)
March 14 Finbond Group Ltd :
* Results of underwritten rights offer to raise r525m
* Raised full 525 million rand and underwriter, Midbrook Lane Ltd, will not be required to subscribe for any rights offer shares given that rights offer was over-subscribed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC