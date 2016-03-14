March 14 Astral Foods Ltd :

* Expects HEPS for six months ending March 31, 2016 will reflect a decrease of between 20 pct (200 cents per share) and 30 pct (300 cents per share) versus last year

* Sees HEPS between 801 cents per share and 701 cents per share for 6 moths to March 31 versus 1001 cents per share year ago