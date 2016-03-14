March 14 Valsoia SpA :

* FY net profit 12.0 million euros ($13.35 million) versus 10.7 million euros a year ago

* FY adjusted net profit 10.6 million euros versus 10.3 million euros a year ago

* FY production value 116.7 million euros versus 116.1 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.55 euro per share (0.30 euro per share on 2014)

* Sales in the first months of 2016 are in line with same period of the previous year