UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Valsoia SpA :
* FY net profit 12.0 million euros ($13.35 million) versus 10.7 million euros a year ago
* FY adjusted net profit 10.6 million euros versus 10.3 million euros a year ago
* FY production value 116.7 million euros versus 116.1 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.55 euro per share (0.30 euro per share on 2014)
* Sales in the first months of 2016 are in line with same period of the previous year Source text: www.1info.com Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.