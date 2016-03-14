UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Marr SpA :
* Proposes gross dividend of 0.66 euro per share (0.62 euro per share on 2014)
* FY revenue 1.48 billion euros ($1.64 billion) versus 1.44 billion euros a year ago
* FY net profit 58.1 million euros versus 51.1 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.