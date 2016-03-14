March 14 Landi Renzo SpA :

* FY net loss of 35.3 million euros ($39.19 million) versus loss of 1.8 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss is also affected by impairment of receivables for deferred tax assets which, although not involving cash outflows, is equal to 6.4 million euros

* FY turnover 205.5 million euros versus 233.2 million euros a year ago

* 2016 turnover is expected to amount to between 200 million euros and 210 million euros

* 2016 EBITDA is expected to be between 12 million euros and 15 million euros