March 14 Fitch:

* U.S. Corporates with China exposure will not be uniformly affected by slowing Chinese economic growth

* Sharper downturn in China's economy relative to Fitch's orderly deceleration base case could trigger a ripple effect on global demand

* We believe, on whole, U.S. Based corporations have manageable direct exposure to China's slowing economy