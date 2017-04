March 14 Nikkei:

* Polaris Capital Group will purchase Yodogawa Transformer, an Osaka-based manufacturer and lessor of power substations -Nikkei

* Polars Capital to acquire all outstanding shares March 30, likely for several billion yen; to install executives on Yodogawa's board after deal - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/1U2hHNv ;))