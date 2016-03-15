BRIEF-Kuwait's Effect Real Estate FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
March 15 Poland's PZU :
* The company is working on a new dividend policy and it plans to present it by mid-2016, the insurer's new chief executive told a news conference on Tuesday.
* "We are working on a new dividend policy, it should give investors a proper dividend yield," Michal Krupinski said.
* The insurer would like to return to a ROE (return on equity) level of 20 percent, but probably not this year.
* PZU wants to continue working with the management of Alior Bank, its subsidiary, in its current line-up, the chief executive said. Further company coverage: ] (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her the "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.