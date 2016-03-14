Frosta examining takeover of Nestle's Italian frozen food business
ZURICH, April 10 German food company Frosta said on Monday it was talking to KitKat maker Nestle about buying its Italian frozen food business.
March 14 Flughafen Zuerich AG :
* Reports 1.76 million passengers in February, up 5.3 percent Source text - bit.ly/1QSN8XK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.