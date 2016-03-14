Frosta examining takeover of Nestle's Italian frozen food business
ZURICH, April 10 German food company Frosta said on Monday it was talking to KitKat maker Nestle about buying its Italian frozen food business.
March 14 Komax Holding AG :
* Sale agreement signed for Komax Medtech with GIMA, a subsidiary of the Italian IMA Group
* Transaction is worth around 28 million Swiss francs ($28.41 million)
* Deal also includes an earnout of 6.0 million Swiss francs (maximum) and a further 2.0 million Swiss francs for purchase of remaining 24 pct of Komax Systems Malaysia's equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9857 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 10 German food company Frosta said on Monday it was talking to KitKat maker Nestle about buying its Italian frozen food business.
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.