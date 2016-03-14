BRIEF-UGI says Kirk Oliver will leave UGI in early 2018
* Is commencing a search for Oliver's successor
March 14 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd:
* Record date for payment of outstanding principal and interest on Series C debentures was postponed to March 23, 2016
* Payment date was postponed to April 7, 2016 on Series C debentures
* First Financial Northwest Bank to purchase four bank branches and to open two additional branches