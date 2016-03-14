BRIEF-UGI says Kirk Oliver will leave UGI in early 2018
* Is commencing a search for Oliver's successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 CNH Industrial NV:
* Unit has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% notes due 2021, issued at an issue price of 99.447%
* Net proceeds may be applied to repay CNH Industrial Capital LLC's indebtedness as it becomes due Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Is commencing a search for Oliver's successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Financial Northwest Bank to purchase four bank branches and to open two additional branches