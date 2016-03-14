BRIEF-UGI says Kirk Oliver will leave UGI in early 2018
Is commencing a search for Oliver's successor
March 14 Ecopetrol S.A.:
* First bidding session was held for second stage of program to divest and sell 589 million of co's shares Empresa Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P.
Bidding session was declared void
* First Financial Northwest Bank to purchase four bank branches and to open two additional branches