BRIEF-Frosta in exclusive negotiations to purchase Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
March 15 Rieter Holding AG :
* FY 2015 sales 1,036.8 million Swiss francs ($1.05 billion) versus 1,153.4 million Swiss francs
* FY EBITDA 115.9 million francs versus 125.4 million francs
* FY net profit 49.8 million francs versus 52.9 million francs
* Proposes dividend of 4.50 francs per share Source text: bit.ly/22hvEYX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9865 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 10 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Monday accused Swiss asset manager GAM Holding of not taking its cost-cutting and board proposals seriously enough .