BRIEF-Rosdorbank recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 0.10/shr for prefs, Q1 dividend for ords
* Recommends dividend of 0.10 rouble ($0.0017) per share for preferred shares, no dividend for ordinary shares for 2016
March 15 Julius Baer Gruppe Ag
* Ann Almeida nominated for election to board of directors
* Ann Almeida, former Group Managing Director of Human Resources & Corporate Sustainability of HSBC Holdings, has been nominated for election to the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. at the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2016, with effect as of 1 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* Recommends dividend of 0.10 rouble ($0.0017) per share for preferred shares, no dividend for ordinary shares for 2016
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )