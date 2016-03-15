March 15 Julius Baer Gruppe Ag

* Ann Almeida nominated for election to board of directors

* Ann Almeida, former Group Managing Director of Human Resources & Corporate Sustainability of HSBC Holdings, has been nominated for election to the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. at the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2016, with effect as of 1 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)