March 15 Altice NV :

* FY group revenue 17,495 million euros ($19.43 billion), down 0.1 pct YoY

* FY group adjusted EBITDA 6,671 million euros, up 17.6 pct YoY

* FY group adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 5.8 percentage points to 38.1 pct

* For 2016 expects an improving trend in Altice Group revenue on a consolidated basis (under the current group perimeter at constant currency).

* For 2016 expects mid-single digit growth in group adjusted EBITDA and operating free cash flow growth flat to slightly down reflecting accelerated investments

* Overall in Q4 Altice Group added 270,000 postpaid mobile customers and 130,000 fiber broadband customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)