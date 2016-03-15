March 15 Scanfil Oyj :

* Announces results of share offering

* Says subscription price was set at 3.00 euros per share, amounting to total proceeds of 17.1 million euros ($18.99 million) before commissions and expenses

* Says subscription price is 9.9 percent lower than volume-weighted average price per share over 1 month period preceding announcement of offering