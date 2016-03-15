Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 15 Scanfil Oyj :
* Announces results of share offering
* Says subscription price was set at 3.00 euros per share, amounting to total proceeds of 17.1 million euros ($18.99 million) before commissions and expenses
* Says subscription price is 9.9 percent lower than volume-weighted average price per share over 1 month period preceding announcement of offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9006 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order