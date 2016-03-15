March 15 Marimekko Oyj :

* The consultative negotiations started at Marimekko Corporation in January 2016 have been concluded

* Minimum of 35 jobs will lead to termination

* Streamlining and reorganisation of operations as well as outsourcing will concern a maximum of 55 jobs

* Change will lead to some local organisational restructuring

* Annual savings will be about 2.1 million euros