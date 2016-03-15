UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Marimekko Oyj :
* The consultative negotiations started at Marimekko Corporation in January 2016 have been concluded
* Minimum of 35 jobs will lead to termination
* Streamlining and reorganisation of operations as well as outsourcing will concern a maximum of 55 jobs
* Change will lead to some local organisational restructuring
* Annual savings will be about 2.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.