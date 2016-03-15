BRIEF-Endo International sees total Q1 2017 revenues between $1,015 mln - $1,035 mln
* Endo International Plc - currently estimates total Q1 2017 revenues to be between $1,015 million and $1,035 million
March 15 Photocure ASA :
* New patent for Cevira has been granted in Europe
* The newly granted patent protects the Cevira drug, its use and its combination with a drug delivery device, such as the Cevira device, until 2030
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept