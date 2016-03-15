UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Davide Campari Milano Spa
* immediate acquisition of shares representing 17.19% in full ownership, 1.06% in bare ownership and 1.54% in usufruct of spml's capital through block transactions with some of controlling family shareholders
* he agreements reached with controlling family shareholders, gruppo campari will launch a tender offer: at a price of eur 8,0501per share in cash (implying a 60.42 percent premium to current share price)
* gruppo campari to launch a friendly takeover offer for société des produits marnier lapostolle s.a., owner of grand marnier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.