March 15 Davide Campari Milano Spa

* immediate acquisition of shares representing 17.19% in full ownership, 1.06% in bare ownership and 1.54% in usufruct of spml's capital through block transactions with some of controlling family shareholders

* he agreements reached with controlling family shareholders, gruppo campari will launch a tender offer: at a price of eur 8,0501per share in cash (implying a 60.42 percent premium to current share price)

* gruppo campari to launch a friendly takeover offer for société des produits marnier lapostolle s.a., owner of grand marnier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)