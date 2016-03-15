BRIEF-Kuwait's Effect Real Estate FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
March 15 ANF Immobilier SA :
* 8 pct growth in FY EPRA recurring net income, group share, reaching 14.6 million euros
* Growth in FY IFRS recurring net income, group share, reaching 18.6 million euros
* FY growth of 23 pct in gross rental income to 49.2 million euros
* Proposed cash dividend of 1.24 euros per share, up 13 pct
* FY recurring EBITDA increased 32 pct to 35.6 million euros
* For the year 2016, ANF Immobilier anticipates growth of its EPRA recurring net income of between 8 pct and 10 pct, group share Source text: bit.ly/1QUgp4y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
