BRIEF-Imagi International says Wong Yat Fai resigned as executive director
* Wong Yat Fai has resigned as an executive director Source (http://bit.ly/2oXzJXB) Further company coverage:
March 15 Giglio Group SpA :
* FY net profit of 1.0 million euros versus proforma 1.4 million euros a year ago
* FY production value 13.9 million euros versus 11.5 million euros a year ago
* With acquisition of MF Fashion reaches FY 2015 proforma turnover of 31 million euros and FY 2015 proforma net profit of 1.8 million euros
* Unit MF Fashion changes its name to Giglio Fashion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share