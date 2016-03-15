March 15 Enzymatica publ AB :

* Says has resolved on a rights issue of 60 million Swedish crowns ($7.18 million)

* Subscription price in rights issue is 2.18 crowns per share

* Says will use proceeds to finance geographic expansion, cover product development costs, including trial and product documentation, and for continued operating activities

* Says rights issue together with existing cash and cash flows from operating activities estimated to cover the company's financing needs for more than 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3560 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)