BRIEF-Endo International sees total Q1 2017 revenues between $1,015 mln - $1,035 mln
* Endo International Plc - currently estimates total Q1 2017 revenues to be between $1,015 million and $1,035 million
March 15 Sprint Bioscience AB :
* Carries out private placement of 19.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.30 million)
* To issue 518,200 new shares
* Subscription price is 37 crowns per share
* Erik Penser Bankaktiebolag has been financial adviser and bookrunner to private placement Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3603 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Endo International Plc - currently estimates total Q1 2017 revenues to be between $1,015 million and $1,035 million
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept