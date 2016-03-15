March 15 Sprint Bioscience AB :

* Carries out private placement of 19.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.30 million)

* To issue 518,200 new shares

* Subscription price is 37 crowns per share

* Erik Penser Bankaktiebolag has been financial adviser and bookrunner to private placement Source text for Eikon:

