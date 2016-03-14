BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin names Catherine A. Suever CFO
* Parker announces retirement of CFO Jon P. Marten, board elects VP and Controller Catherine A. Suever as successor
March 14 Encana Corporation :
* Assigns 'BBB-' first-time ratings to Encana; outlook negative
NEW YORK, April 10 Investment management firm Brinker Capital announced Monday the launch of the Destinations Funds, a series of 10 multi-manager mutual funds advised by Brinker Capital that it said aims to cut investors' overall costs and lower the account minimum on portfolios.