BRIEF-UGI says Kirk Oliver will leave UGI in early 2018
* Is commencing a search for Oliver's successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 Park Lawn Corp :
* Says acquired Korban funeral chapel
* Says expect business to immediately add to our bottom line and were pleased to secure an attractive purchase price
* Says acquisition will bring total number of holdings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan to 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Is commencing a search for Oliver's successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Financial Northwest Bank to purchase four bank branches and to open two additional branches