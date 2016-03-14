BRIEF-UGI says Kirk Oliver will leave UGI in early 2018
* Is commencing a search for Oliver's successor
March 14 North American Energy Partners Inc :
* To make purchases in normal course in United States, primarily through facilities of NYSE, of up to 1.7 million voting shares
* Says believes that current market price of its shares does not fully reflect their underlying value
* Says believes that current market price of its shares does not fully reflect their underlying value

* Program will commence on or about March 17, 2016, will terminate no later than twelve months from date of first purchase
* First Financial Northwest Bank to purchase four bank branches and to open two additional branches